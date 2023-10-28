Chicago man receives 88 years for sexually assaulting employee at gunpoint inside Oak Brook hotel

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) – A man was sentenced to 88 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint inside an Oak Brook hotel in fall 2019.

Following a three-day trial, a jury found Julius Ramsey, 41, formerly of Chicago, guilty of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, one count of aggravated kidnapping with a firearm, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Oak Brook police were called to the Hyatt House, located on 22nd Street in Oak Brook, just before noon on Sept. 9, 2019, for a sexual assault that had occurred in a vacant room.

Responding officers interviewed the victim and began an investigation. It was revealed that officers around 11:20 a.m., Ramsey allegedly forced the woman at gunpoint into a vacant room at the hotel, where he sexually assaulted her on several occasions. He would put the gun to her head and threaten to kill her, prosecutors say.

The victim was able to escape the room and reported the assault. She was then taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

Police found a firearm in a hotel room rented by Ramsey that matched the description provided by the victim as the gun pointed at her head. A DNA sample from Ramsey was later confirmed to be a match with DNA evidence collected from the victim.

On Sept.12, Ramsey voluntarily came to the Oak Brook Police Department, where he was interviewed and then placed into custody before being charged the next day.

Ramsey was denied bond and remained at the DuPage County Jail until his sentencing.

He received twenty-two years for each of the three aggravated criminal sexual assault charges and the aggravated kidnapping while armed with a firearm charge to be served consecutively. He received an additional seven-year sentence for the Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse charge to be served consecutively with the other charges.

Ramsey will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.