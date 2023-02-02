Man sentenced to 8 years for possessing gun, drugs during 2020 traffic stop in Bellwood

BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – A man will spend years in federal prison for having a gun and drugs inside of his vehicle during a traffic stop in Bellwood back in 2020.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois announced the sentencing for Quincy J. Arnold, 49, on Thursday who pleaded guilty last year to federal firearm and drug charges.

The office said on Oct. 17, Arnold was pulled over for a traffic infraction near a mall parking lot. During the stop, officers discovered a loaded semiautomatic handgun concealed under the floor mat of the driver's seat. In addition, officers found more than 360 baggies containing cocaine and heroin packed for sale.

Arnold admitted in a plea agreement that he intended to distribute the drugs to others, the office said. He was also previously convicted of multiple felonies in state court and was not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

He was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after a hearing in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday.