Illinois man sentenced to 5 years for possession with intent to deliver cocaine

McHenry County, Ill. (CBS) – An Illinois man will serve five years in prison for possessing cocaine back in 2020, the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Anthony Domino, 32, of Marengo, Illinois, appeared in court Tuesday where he pled guilty to unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The office said in June of that year, authorities found Domino to be in possession of cocaine, a scale, cutting agents, and multiple baggies used to package narcotics for sale.

The investigation was led by McHenry County Sheriff's Police Narcotics Task Force.

No further information was available.