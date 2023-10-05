Watch CBS News
Local News

Man robs US Bank branch in downtown Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man robbed a US Bank branch in the Loop Thursday afternoon.

The FBI said at 2:10 p.m., they were called to the US Bank branch in the commercial building at 25 E. Washington St., at Wabash Avenue.

The FBI said the robber verbally demanded money and passed a note, but no weapon was displayed.

No injuries were reported. The FBI did not specify whether the robber made off with any money.

The robber was described as a Black male with long dreadlocks and a thin build, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie.

The FBI released a surveillance photo.

loop-us-bank-robbery.png
FBI

The public may report tips to the FBI at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 3:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.