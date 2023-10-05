Man robs US Bank branch in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man robbed a US Bank branch in the Loop Thursday afternoon.
The FBI said at 2:10 p.m., they were called to the US Bank branch in the commercial building at 25 E. Washington St., at Wabash Avenue.
The FBI said the robber verbally demanded money and passed a note, but no weapon was displayed.
No injuries were reported. The FBI did not specify whether the robber made off with any money.
The robber was described as a Black male with long dreadlocks and a thin build, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie.
The FBI released a surveillance photo.
The public may report tips to the FBI at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.
