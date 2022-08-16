Man robs bank in Shorewood, flees on electric bicycle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is searching for the man who robbed a bank Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Shorewood.

Around 9 a.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Shorewood Bank and Trust branch at 931 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood.

Surveillance image of a man who robbed a bank in Shorewood, Illinois, on Aug. 16, 2022. FBI

The FBI and Shorewood police said the bank robber jumped over the counter, and demanded the teller open the bank drawer and hand over the money inside. While the robber implied he had a weapon, he did not display one during the robbery.

The robber fled the scene on an electric bicycle. Surveillance images showed he was wearing a mask, dark sunglasses, a gray and black zip-up hooded jacket, a black backpack, and gloves.

Anyone who recognizes him or has any other information on the bank robbery can call the Shorewood Police Department at 815-725-4636 or the FBI at 312-421-6700. Anonymous tips also can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov

