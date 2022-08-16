Watch CBS News
Local News

Man robs bank in Shorewood, flees on electric bicycle

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is searching for the man who robbed a bank Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Shorewood.

Around 9 a.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Shorewood Bank and Trust branch at 931 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood.

shorewoodbr1.jpg
Surveillance image of a man who robbed a bank in Shorewood, Illinois, on Aug. 16, 2022. FBI

The FBI and Shorewood police said the bank robber jumped over the counter, and demanded the teller open the bank drawer and hand over the money inside. While the robber implied he had a weapon, he did not display one during the robbery. 

The robber fled the scene on an electric bicycle. Surveillance images showed he was wearing a mask, dark sunglasses, a gray and black zip-up hooded jacket, a black backpack, and gloves.

Anyone who recognizes him or has any other information on the bank robbery can call the Shorewood Police Department at 815-725-4636 or the FBI at 312-421-6700. Anonymous tips also can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov

shorewoodbr2.jpg
Surveillance image of a man who robbed a bank in Shorewood, Illinois, on Aug. 16, 2022. FBI
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 4:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.