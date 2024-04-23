Man robbed, beaten in suburban Chicago parking garage

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Park Ridge were searching Tuesday for two men who brutally attacked and robbed a man in a parking garage.

At 1:07 a.m. Tuesday, the victim was in the underground parking garage at 15 N. Summit Ave. in Uptown Park Ridge when two men wearing ski masks came up.

One of the men sprayed him in the face with pepper spray, while the other had a knife in his hand, police said. Both men beat until he fell to the ground, police said.

The robbers then took the man's wallet, police said.

The victim said he was able to get up and run, but he then saw a light gray sedan chasing him. The car later fled the scene, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Park Ridge police at 847-318-5256.