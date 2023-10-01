49-year-old man riding motorized scooter killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 42-year-old man is killed after being struck by a car in Logan Square Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was riding a motorized scooter when the driver of a silver Honda Civic failed to stop at the red light and struck the victim in the intersection.

The victim was pronounced on scene. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

No one is in custody.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.