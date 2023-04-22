Watch CBS News
Man rescued after falling into Garfield Park Lagoon

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was pulled from the water Thursday evening at the Garfield Park Lagoon on the city's West Side.

Witnesses said they watched the man walk along the slanted edge near the lagoon, which surrounds the park field house on Central Park Drive between Lake Street and Washington Boulevard.

Minutes later, they noticed a man had fallen into the water.

Crews arrived a short time later, and performed CPR.

The man's condition is not known.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 9:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

