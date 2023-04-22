Man rescued after falling into Garfield Park Lagoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was pulled from the water Thursday evening at the Garfield Park Lagoon on the city's West Side.

Witnesses said they watched the man walk along the slanted edge near the lagoon, which surrounds the park field house on Central Park Drive between Lake Street and Washington Boulevard.

Minutes later, they noticed a man had fallen into the water.

Crews arrived a short time later, and performed CPR.

The man's condition is not known.