Firefighters save man from Woodstock house fire that left dog dead, 3 displaced

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) – Firefighters rescued a man from a house fire that killed a family dog in Woodstock Friday night.

Fire officials said around 7:20 p.m., crews arrived at the scene of a reported residential structure fire, in the 1900 block of Dean Street.

The fire was upgraded to a mutual aid box alarm system as heavy flames were seen coming from the front porch of the two-story home.

Firefighters began extinguishing the fire while simultaneously rescuing the man from a rear bedroom of the home.

Officials say the fire was considered under control within 35 minutes. Considerable overhaul, cleanup, and investigations continued for an additional three hours.

During the overhaul, a missing family dog was located deceased on the second floor by firefighters.

No injuries to any firefighters were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting three residents displaced by the fire.

The two-story home sustained heavy fire, smoke, and heat damage throughout - making it uninhabitable.

Woodstock Fire/Rescue District is investigating.