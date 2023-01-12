Watch CBS News
Man rescued from apartment fire in Arlington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters pulled a man from a burning apartment in northwest suburban Arlington Heights. 

The fire broke out just before midnight at 2315 E. Olive St. 

During a search of the family room of a unit, firefighters found the victim on the couch. The Arlington Heights fire chief confirmed the man had life threatening injuries. 

The Red Cross worked to ensure residents in the 48-unit apartment complex had a place to stay for the night. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

