Man rescued from apartment fire in Arlington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters pulled a man from a burning apartment in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

The fire broke out just before midnight at 2315 E. Olive St.

During a search of the family room of a unit, firefighters found the victim on the couch. The Arlington Heights fire chief confirmed the man had life threatening injuries.

The Red Cross worked to ensure residents in the 48-unit apartment complex had a place to stay for the night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.