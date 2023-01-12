Man rescued from apartment fire in Arlington Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters pulled a man from a burning apartment in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.
The fire broke out just before midnight at 2315 E. Olive St.
During a search of the family room of a unit, firefighters found the victim on the couch. The Arlington Heights fire chief confirmed the man had life threatening injuries.
The Red Cross worked to ensure residents in the 48-unit apartment complex had a place to stay for the night.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
