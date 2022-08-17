Watch CBS News
Man rescued after falling into Diversey Harbor

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in critical condition after being rescued from Diversey Harbor early Wednesday morning. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the 43-year-old man slipped and fell into the harbor, near 2601 N. Cannon Dr. just after 5 a.m. Police said the man was with several people at the time of the incident. 

CFD said the man was located and rescued by a diver. 

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. 

August 17, 2022

