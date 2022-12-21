Chicago man charged with pushing woman off CTA platform on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with pushing a woman off a train platform on the city's Near North Side, according to Chicago police.

Ashley Goss, 39, was arrested Tuesday, in the 1400 block of South Canal Street around 10:12 p.m.

He was identified as the person who, moments earlier, pushed the victim, 23, off the platform in the 800 block of North State Street.

Goss was placed into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available