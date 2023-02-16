Watch CBS News
Police say man punched two women, tried to punch another man at Clark and Division

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested Wednesday night after police said he attacked three people at Clark and Division streets on the Near North Side.

Police said at 6 p.m., the man first grabbed a 29-year-old woman and punched her in the face. He then punched a 32-year-old woman and she ended up falling on the ground, police said.

The man finally tried to punch a 32-year-old man, but he evaded the punch, police said.

Cellphone video taken at the scene shows the man punching a woman, and another man trying to get the man off the woman, in front of the entrance to the Clark/Division Red Line subway stop and the Jewel-Osco store at the northwest corner of Clark and Division streets.

The man was taken into police custody, and charges were pending Wednesday night.

Police have not suggested a reason, if any, why the man was going around punching people. But dispatch audio indicated multiple people who called police said the man was attacking "random" people.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 9:22 PM

