Body of missing man, 18, pulled from Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (CBS) – An 18-year-old man is dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Lake County Saturday afternoon.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources said around 2:55 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Miller Beach for a report of a missing person presumed to be in Lake Michigan.

Multiple agencies and dive teams participated in the search for the missing person. North winds with 3-to-6-foot waves created dangerous rip currents in the area which hindered search efforts.

Around 6 p.m., a beachgoer found the body three-quarters of a mile from where the victim was last seen. The body was recovered, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld for family notification.

The incident is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation officers.