Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for man who touched himself in front of minor on CTA Pink Line train

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a man who touched himself in front of a girl on the CTA Pink Line train earlier this month.

Police said an unknown African American man boarded the train at the Harold Washington Stop on Dec. 1, in the 1700 block of West Polk Street around 3:45 p.m.

The man sat across from the minor when he placed his hand inside his pants and stroked himself while staring at the victim with his cell phone pointed in her direction.

He was last seen with long braided hair, wearing a dark-colored "Lakers" knit cap, blue and red jacket with fur hood trim, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

man-lewd acts in front of minor on pink line
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to www.cpdtip.com

First published on December 16, 2022 / 12:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.