Police search for man who touched himself in front of minor on CTA Pink Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a man who touched himself in front of a girl on the CTA Pink Line train earlier this month.

Police said an unknown African American man boarded the train at the Harold Washington Stop on Dec. 1, in the 1700 block of West Polk Street around 3:45 p.m.

The man sat across from the minor when he placed his hand inside his pants and stroked himself while staring at the victim with his cell phone pointed in her direction.

He was last seen with long braided hair, wearing a dark-colored "Lakers" knit cap, blue and red jacket with fur hood trim, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to www.cpdtip.com.