Lake Co. man accused of killing his 3 children pleads guilty
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 36-year-old man accused of killing his three young children pleaded "guilty but mentally ill."
Jason Karels was charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the 2022 drowning deaths of the children -- who were two, three, and five years old.
Because of his plea, the Lake County State's Attorney said Karels would be sentenced to natural life in prison without parole.
