Lake Co. man accused of killing his 3 children pleads guilty

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 36-year-old man accused of killing his three young children pleaded "guilty but mentally ill."

Jason Karels was charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the 2022 drowning deaths of the children -- who were two, three, and five years old.

Because of his plea, the Lake County State's Attorney said Karels would be sentenced to natural life in prison without parole.  

First published on December 15, 2023 / 4:54 PM CST

