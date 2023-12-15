Lake Co. man accused of killing his 3 children pleads guilty

Man accused of killing his 3 children pleads guilty

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 36-year-old man accused of killing his three young children pleaded "guilty but mentally ill."

Jason Karels was charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the 2022 drowning deaths of the children -- who were two, three, and five years old.

Because of his plea, the Lake County State's Attorney said Karels would be sentenced to natural life in prison without parole.