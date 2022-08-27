Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Ford County

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Ford County Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 7:28 a.m., a Gray Ford Escape was traveling southbound behind a Red Truck-Tractor Semi Trailer at milepost 262.

Preliminary reports say the driver of the Ford failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of the Semi.

The Ford exited the roadway and pass through a center median before coming to a rest facing southbound in the northbound left lane. The Semi came to a rest southbound on the right shoulder of the roadway, according to ISP.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 38-year-old Ryan Rippe of Cresent City by the Ford County Coroner, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Semi was not injured in the crash.