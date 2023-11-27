Watch CBS News
1 killed after car crashes into rear of semi-truck in Lake County; Victim ID'd

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

ZION, Ill. (CBS) – A man was killed after his car crashed into the back of a semi-truck in Zion Saturday morning.

Zion police and fire crews responded to the area of Green Bay Road and 9th Street around 5:27 a.m. for a report of a crash with injuries. Upon arrival, a car was found that had crashed into the rear of the semi.

The driver inside the car, identified as 51-year-old Marcus Bolar of Waukegan by the Lake County Coroner's Office, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Crash Assistance Team was called to the scene based on the severity of the accident. The Lake County Coroner's Office was also and responded to the scene.

On Monday, autopsy results revealed Bolar died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing. 

