Man killed after car crashes into Chicago's Little Calumet River; woman hospitalized

Man killed after car crashes into Little Calumet River

Man killed after car crashes into Little Calumet River

Man killed after car crashes into Little Calumet River

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 30-year-old man is dead after being recovered from the Little Calumet River Sunday morning.

Chicago police said around 3 a.m., the CPD Marine Unit recovered the victim's body from a partially submerged car in the 800 block of West 129th Place. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger, a 30-year-old woman, exited the car before it entered the water. She was taken to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by Area detectives.

No further information was immediately available.