Man killed after car crashes into Chicago's Little Calumet River; woman hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 30-year-old man is dead after being recovered from the Little Calumet River Sunday morning.
Chicago police said around 3 a.m., the CPD Marine Unit recovered the victim's body from a partially submerged car in the 800 block of West 129th Place. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The passenger, a 30-year-old woman, exited the car before it entered the water. She was taken to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by Area detectives.
No further information was immediately available.
