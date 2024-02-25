Watch CBS News
Man killed after car crashes into Chicago's Little Calumet River; woman hospitalized

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 30-year-old man is dead after being recovered from the Little Calumet River Sunday morning.

Chicago police said around 3 a.m., the CPD Marine Unit recovered the victim's body from a partially submerged car in the 800 block of West 129th Place. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger, a 30-year-old woman, exited the car before it entered the water. She was taken to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by Area detectives.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on February 25, 2024 / 8:14 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

