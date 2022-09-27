Man jumps out of second-floor window during fire in Brainerd
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man had to jump out of a second floor window when a building caught fire in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The Chicago Fire Department said just before 6 a.m., the four-story building, located at 1553 W. 91st St., caught fire.
CFD said the 33-year-old man who jumped out of the window and was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.
A 61-year-old woman was taken to a different hospital in fair condition.
CFD confirmed residents were displaced, but the number of residents is unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.