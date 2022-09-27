Man jumps out of second-floor window during fire in Brainerd

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man had to jump out of a second floor window when a building caught fire in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said just before 6 a.m., the four-story building, located at 1553 W. 91st St., caught fire.

CFD said the 33-year-old man who jumped out of the window and was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

A 61-year-old woman was taken to a different hospital in fair condition.

CFD confirmed residents were displaced, but the number of residents is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.