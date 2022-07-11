Watch CBS News
Man injured during shootout in South Loop parking garage

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shootout in the South Loop left one man wounded.

Chicago police said the man drove into a parking garage, in the 1100 block of South Delano Court around 3:30 a.m., when he was followed by two cars. 

Police said five men got out and pulled out guns. 

The victim, a concealed carry holder, grabbed his own gun. He was shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. 

The suspects drove off. 

No arrests have been made, 

July 11, 2022

