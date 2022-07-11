Man injured during shootout in South Loop parking garage
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shootout in the South Loop left one man wounded.
Chicago police said the man drove into a parking garage, in the 1100 block of South Delano Court around 3:30 a.m., when he was followed by two cars.
Police said five men got out and pulled out guns.
The victim, a concealed carry holder, grabbed his own gun. He was shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.
The suspects drove off.
No arrests have been made,
