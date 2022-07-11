Man injured during shootout in South Loop parking garage

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shootout in the South Loop left one man wounded.

Chicago police said the man drove into a parking garage, in the 1100 block of South Delano Court around 3:30 a.m., when he was followed by two cars.

Police said five men got out and pulled out guns.

The victim, a concealed carry holder, grabbed his own gun. He was shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

The suspects drove off.

No arrests have been made,