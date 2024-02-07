Man injured in Chicago Mag Mile carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A carjacking on the Mag Mile early Wednesday morning sent a man to the hospital.

It happened just after 5:00 a.m. near 900 North Michigan Avenue.

Police said the victim was entering his running vehicle when a man came up from behind and pistol-whipped him in the back of the head.

That man then took off in the red Toyota Camry heading westbound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in good condition tonight.

So far, no arrests.