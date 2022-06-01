Man in 'grave' condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan off Northerly Island
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was fighting for his life Tuesday night after nearly drowning off Northerly Island.
Another man told rescuers he was swimming with his partner near the 12th Street Beach around 7 p.m., when he turned around and noticed his partner was missing.
Fire Department divers pulled the man out, but they think he had been underwater for about 15 minutes.
He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in "grave" condition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.