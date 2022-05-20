Man in 'grave' condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan near South Side's Calumet Park

<strong>CHICAGO (CBS)</strong> -- A young man was fighting for his life Thursday night after being pulled from Lake Michigan off 98th Street and Calumet Park.

The man was rescued around 8 p.m.

A Chicago Fire Department representative said the 21-year-old was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital in "grave" condition.

One Fire Department diver was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, but only for evaluation.

It was not immediately learned how the man got into the water.