Man hospitalized after being grazed by bullet near Thorndale Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was grazed by a bullet Wednesday evening near the Thorndale Avenue Red Line stop in Edgewater.

At 10:08 p.m., the man was walking outside in the 1100 block of West Thorndale Avenue when he saw a man turn and begin running – and then fire multiple shots.

The victim suffered a graze would to the leg, and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

No one was reported in custody Thursday afternoon. Area Three detectives are investigating.