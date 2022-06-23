Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized after being grazed by bullet near Thorndale Red Line station

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was grazed by a bullet Wednesday evening near the Thorndale Avenue Red Line stop in Edgewater.

At 10:08 p.m., the man was walking outside in the 1100 block of West Thorndale Avenue when he saw a man turn and begin running – and then fire multiple shots.

The victim suffered a graze would to the leg, and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

No one was reported in custody Thursday afternoon. Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 4:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.