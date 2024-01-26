Man dies after being hit twice by cars in southwest Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 45-year-old man died after he was hit by two cars on a Joliet street Thursday night.

He was hit near Larkin and Clara avenues where there's no crosswalk in the area. Police said one driver hit the man but didn't stop.

Officers found the man a short time later.

A second car also hit the man, but that driver stopped.

Police said they caught the driver of the first car, a 37-year-old Joliet resident.

It was unclear if any charges would be filed in connection with the crash.