Pedestrian struck by Metra train in Chicago's south suburbs

Pedestrian struck by Metra train in Chicago's south suburbs

Pedestrian struck by Metra train in Chicago's south suburbs

ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a pedestrian Thursday night in south suburban Robbins.

The rail agency said Metra Rock Island District train No. 513 struck the pedestrian.

CBS 2 is told the man was rushed to an area hospital. There was no word on his condition.

Two trains' runs from LaSalle Street station to Joliet were canceled Thursday night because of the incident.

Two others were delayed.

CHECK: Metra updates