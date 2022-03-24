Man hit, killed by car in Norridge

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car on Lawrence Avenue in Norridge Wednesday evening.

At 7:34 p.m., the man was walking north across Lawrence Avenue near Opal Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle headed west on Lawrence Avenue.

The man – Eugene Biolik, 69 – was pronounced dead at AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center. The driver of the car was taken to Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park with unknown injuries.

The accident remained under investigation late Wednesday.