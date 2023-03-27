Watch CBS News
Man found with head injury on CTA Red Line platform

By Beth Lawrence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA Red Line trains have resumed stops but with significant delays after a man was found with lacerations to the head on the 69th platform Sunday evening. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the victim was found around 7:45 p.m. on the platform in the 0-100 block of West 69th. The man, who is approximately 20 years old, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

Detectives are investigating the incident as a battery. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on March 26, 2023 / 9:38 PM

