Man found with gunshot wounds in backyard of home near Chicago's Midway Airport

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man with gunshot wounds was found in the backyard of a home near Midway Airport on Monday night.

Police said officers located the victim with gunshot wounds to his right leg and a graze wound to his head in the 5300 block of South Kolin Avenue just after 11 p.m.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Witnesses told police they saw a white Jeep in a nearby alley drive away after the shooting.

No arrests have been made.