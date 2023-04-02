Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive near O'Hare Airport

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man is found dead at O'Hare Airport Sunday morning.

Police said around 3:20 a.m., a 57-year-old man was discovered unresponsive, in the 0-100 block of West O'Hare Street.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by Area Five detectives pending autopsy results.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 11:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

