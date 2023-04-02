Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive near O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man is found dead at O'Hare Airport Sunday morning.

Police said around 3:20 a.m., a 57-year-old man was discovered unresponsive, in the 0-100 block of West O'Hare Street.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by Area Five detectives pending autopsy results.