Chicago police find man stabbed to death on Lower West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found stabbed to death on the city's Lower West Side early Friday morning.

Chicago police said around 4:17 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Loomis Street in Pilsen, where they found a man, 23, with stab wounds to the back, stomach, and shoulder.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by fire officials.

Area 3 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No further information was immediately available.