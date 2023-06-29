Watch CBS News
CPD investigating after man found stabbed to death in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man was found stabbed in the Irving Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officers found the unidentified male unresponsive on the street, in the 3700 block of North Kedzie just after 10 p.m.

Police say the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to the back and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests were made. 

