Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found stabbed in car parked in middle of street on Chicago's North Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were investigating after a man was found stabbed in the back in a car on busy Lincoln Avenue in Arcadia Terrace over the weekend.

At 8:09 p.m. Sunday, the car was parked in the middle of the street in the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue – northwest of the intersection with Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Inside the car, police found a 45-year-old man who had been stabbed. He told officers his attacker had fled the scene in a black sport-utility vehicle.

The man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

No one was reported in custody late Monday. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.

Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 8:37 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.