Man found stabbed in car parked in middle of street on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were investigating after a man was found stabbed in the back in a car on busy Lincoln Avenue in Arcadia Terrace over the weekend.
At 8:09 p.m. Sunday, the car was parked in the middle of the street in the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue – northwest of the intersection with Bryn Mawr Avenue.
Inside the car, police found a 45-year-old man who had been stabbed. He told officers his attacker had fled the scene in a black sport-utility vehicle.
The man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.
No one was reported in custody late Monday. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.
