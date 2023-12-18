Police find man shot to death in apartment parking lot in Chicago suburb

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) – A man was found shot and killed in a Hoffman Estates apartment parking lot over the weekend, according to police.

On Saturday around 5:42 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Hassell Road for a report of shots fired. Arriving officers found a 42-year-old man lying in the parking lot of Barrington Lakes Apartments who suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken by the Hoffman Estates Fire Department to Saint Alexius Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Police said there was no threat to the public.

The Hoffman Estates Police detectives are conducting a homicide investigation with assistance from the Major Case Assistance Team.

Anyone with information regarding the incident contact Detective Matt Fesemyer by email at Matthew.Fesemyer@vohe.org or by phone at 847-781-2869.