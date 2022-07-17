Man found shot, killed in Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found shot and killed in the Pullman neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said the victim, 44, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, in the 10400 block of South Corliss around 7:31 a.m.

The victim was pronounced on the scene, according to police.

The circumstances are unknown at this time.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.