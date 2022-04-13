Man found shot, killed after fire in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire turns into a homicide investigation in the Gresham neighborhood.



Police say it happened just before 1 a.m. at a home on Elizabeth Street near 79th Street.

Inside on the first floor, they found a 49-year-old man shot in the head.

CBS 2's Marissa Parra was on the scene where our crews spotted a family gathered across the street from the home. They say their loved one lives in the building and matches the age given of the victim. They're awaiting confirmation.

The victim is said to have lived alone in the home and was last spoken to Tuesday.

It's not clear how that fire started.

We've reached out to the Chicago Fire Department to get more information.

This is a developing story.