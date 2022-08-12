Man found guilty in 2019 crash that killed 2 women in Grayslake

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found guilty of a DUI crash that killed two women in Grayslake in 2019, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

Victor Ortiz, 54, was convicted of two counts of aggravated DUI and two counts of aggravated driving with a blood concentration level of over .08.

The three-day trial ended Wednesday with jurors hearing from witnesses, law enforcement, and medical experts who provided information about the collision.

Ortiz testified on the last day of the trial denying crossing over into opposite lanes and having any alcohol at the time of the accident -- though medical expert witnesses testified his alcohol concentration level was almost three times the legal limit.

"We hope that these verdicts play some role in assisting the family, and we continue to express our deepest sympathies for their loss," State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a car accident on June 8, 2019, on Fairfield Rd., north of Route 60. The Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigation Unit determined Ortiz's van was going southbound on Fairfield Road when it crossed the center line and side-swiped a Honda Odyssey before striking a Kia head-on.

A man in the Honda Odyssey had non-life-threatening injuries.

Two women who were passengers in the Kia were pronounced dead at the scene.

A warrant was issued out for Ortiz's arrest following test results received by the Sheriff's Office. He attempted to flee to Guatemala, but Chicago police officers were able to locate and arrest him.

Ortiz remained in custody at the Lake County Jail and was held on a $1,000,000 bond. His ability to post bond was revoked following his conviction.

He is due back in court on Sept. 15 for a status hearing.

Ortiz faces a mandatory prison sentence of six to 28 years to be served at 85 percent.