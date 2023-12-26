Chicago police investigating after man found dead inside Wicker Park residence
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a residence in the Wicker Park neighborhood Monday night.
The body was found inside the building around 4:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Wicker Park Avenue.
The victim was pronounced the man dead on the scene.
No arrests were made.
Area 5 detectives are investigating.
