Chicago police investigating after man found dead inside Wicker Park residence

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a residence in the Wicker Park neighborhood Monday night.

The body was found inside the building around 4:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Wicker Park Avenue.

The victim was pronounced the man dead on the scene.

No arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating. 

First published on December 26, 2023 / 9:57 AM CST

