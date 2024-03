CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died in a house fire in Highland, Indiana on Tuesday morning.

Police arrived at the burning home on 81st Street around 4 a.m. and found two residents in the front yard covered in soot.

They told police there was a man inside the home upstairs, but the conditions were too dangerous to get him.

Firefighters found the man dead in the smoke-filled house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.