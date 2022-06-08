Man found dead in parking lot near Ford City Mall
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found dead near Ford City Mall Wednesday morning, according to police.
The man was discovered unresponsive in a parking lot on the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive, around 5:40 a.m., with a cord wrapped around his neck, police said.
The victim appeared to be between the age of 40 and 50.
No arrests were made. Area One detectives are investigating.
