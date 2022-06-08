Watch CBS News
Man found dead in parking lot near Ford City Mall

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found dead near Ford City Mall Wednesday morning, according to police.

The man was discovered unresponsive in a parking lot on the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive, around 5:40 a.m., with a cord wrapped around his neck, police said.

The victim appeared to be between the age of 40 and 50.

No arrests were made. Area One detectives are investigating. 

First published on June 8, 2022 / 1:03 PM

