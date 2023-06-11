Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 70, found dead after house fire in Roseland

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 70-year-old man was found dead after a fire in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the one-and-a-half-story home just before midnight, in the 10300 block of South Calumet.

Officials say the man was found in bed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on June 11, 2023 / 3:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.