Man, 70, found dead after house fire in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 70-year-old man was found dead after a fire in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the one-and-a-half-story home just before midnight, in the 10300 block of South Calumet.

Officials say the man was found in bed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.