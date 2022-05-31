Man falls off top of CTA Blue Line train in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was injured after falling off the top of a CTA train Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said, according to preliminary reports, a 27-year-old man was on top of a moving Blue Line train just before it stopped near Independence Boulevard, where he "voluntarily fell from the top of the train."

The man suffered a cut to his head, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

It was not immediately clear how the man got on top of the train. Blue Line trains run on tracks in the middle of the Eisenhower Expressway where the incident happened, and pass under numerous bridges along the way.

Further information was not immediately available.