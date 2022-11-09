Watch CBS News
Window washer critically hurt after falling from scaffolding at Chicago police station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after falling from a scaffolding Wednesday morning at a Chicago Police Department station on the Near South Side.

Police said the man, 50, was washing windows at the Central District station at 18th and State streets around 10:45 a.m., when he fell from the scaffolding.

He was transported to Northwestern Hospital with injuries to the head and shoulder.

No other injuries were reported.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 1:18 PM

