Person dies after being found unresponsive in street with head injuries on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man has died after being found lying in the street in Englewood Friday morning.

Chicago police said around 12:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying in the street in the 6600 block of South Green Street.  

The victim suffered head trauma and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he died a short time later.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Area 1 detectives were investigating. 

First published on March 29, 2024 / 6:00 AM CDT

