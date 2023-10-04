Watch CBS News
Man dies after being found shot in head on street in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found shot and killed Tuesday night about a block from Chicago Public Safety Headquarters in Bronzeville.

Police said at 7:02 p.m., the 33-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 100 block of East 36th Street.

He had been shot in the right side of his head, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police classified his death as a homicide.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area 1 detectives are investigating.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 8:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

