Man dies after crashing vehicle into building in Washington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after crashing into a one-story building in the Washington Heights neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said around 12:55 a.m., a man was driving a silver-colored sedan westbound when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the building, at 1129 W. 103rd St.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene.

CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

No further information was immediately available.