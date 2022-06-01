Man dies after jumping from Trump Tower

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man died after apparently jumping from Trump Tower late Wednesday morning.

Police said the man, believed to be 45 to 50 years old, jumped from the 16th floor of the 98-story building around 11:45 a.m.

Trump Tower has an outdoor bar and restaurant on the 16th floor of the building, overlooking the Chicago River.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said it appears to have been a suicide.