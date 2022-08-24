Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening.

Police said a man was stabbed in the neck after a fight with someone else on Ohio Street near Dearborn Street.

The victim drove to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on the Magnificent Mile, and told police about his injury.

He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Three detectives are investigating.