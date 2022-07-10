Watch CBS News
Man, 60, dies after crashing vehicle into elementary school in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 60-year-old man is dead after crashing a van into an elementary school in Hyde Park Sunday morning.

Chicago Fire Department says the vehicle crashed into Bret Harte Elementary School, located at 1556 E. 56th St. around 6:50 a.m.

Chicago police said the man appeared to have lost consciousness before the crash. 

He was found in critical condition after crashing into the school and was later pronounced dead, according to police. 

Fire officials say the vehicle struck a gas line. People's Gas was requested to the scene.

Major Accidents and the Medical Examiner are investigating.

